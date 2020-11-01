Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,376 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $141,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,368,000 after acquiring an additional 222,253 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,802,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $322.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.65 and a 200 day moving average of $333.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

