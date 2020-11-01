Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 345,018 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 131.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,018 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

LOW stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

