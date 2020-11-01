iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

