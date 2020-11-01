NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 4,561 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.