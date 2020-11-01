Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $107.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

