Adelphi Capital LLP Cuts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Adelphi Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,088 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 28.7% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP owned 0.26% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $147,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,097,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,546,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 267,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

