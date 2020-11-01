Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 992 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,402,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

