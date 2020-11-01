Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

