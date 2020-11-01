Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 59.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $2,397,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.