Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MO opened at $36.08 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

