Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2,841.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,428 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $190,638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $77,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,196,000 after purchasing an additional 601,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 507.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

