Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,914 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

