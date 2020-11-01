United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.39.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.