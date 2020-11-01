Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.