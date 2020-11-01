Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $202.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.39.

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

