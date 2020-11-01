Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 2.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Yum China by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

