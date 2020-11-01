United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 60,070 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 31,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

