Reviewing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and International Game Technology (NASDAQ:IGT)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DraftKings and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.35 -$19.02 million $1.08 7.60

DraftKings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DraftKings and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 15 0 2.71 International Game Technology 1 6 1 0 2.00

DraftKings presently has a consensus price target of $54.76, indicating a potential upside of 54.69%. International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $11.39, indicating a potential upside of 38.68%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology -14.86% 0.04% 0.01%

Summary

DraftKings beats International Game Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, online casino table games, slot games, bingo, virtual reality, and player account management systems services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

