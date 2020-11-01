Credit Suisse Group Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $36.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARR. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

