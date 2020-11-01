Morgan Stanley Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $38.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

