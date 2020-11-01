Morgan Stanley Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $38.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
