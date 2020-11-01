Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 515 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.
In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
