Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

