Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,594 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

