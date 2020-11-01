Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 1,679 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises about 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. AXA grew its position in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $50.40 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

