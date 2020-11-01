Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 20,420 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average is $172.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.