The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, 140166 dropped their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.32.

BA stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.58. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

