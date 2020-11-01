Piper Sandler Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $23.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $979.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Veritex by 21.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 46,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 575,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

