The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.32.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

