Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 309,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 425,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.23% of Vista Gold worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

