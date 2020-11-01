Gary Michael Marvel Sells 6,498 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caterpillar stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

