CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $1,000.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $825.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $859.46.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $823.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $840.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

