StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $52.54. 5,907,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 3,127,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.
The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.