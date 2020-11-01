StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Down 5.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $52.54. 5,907,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 3,127,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

