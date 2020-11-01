Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Huber Research

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

OMC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

