Raymond James Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to $10.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

NOA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

