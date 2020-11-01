North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to $17.00 at Maxim Group

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

