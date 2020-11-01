Piper Sandler Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $22.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 799.90 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 54.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 151,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

