Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

