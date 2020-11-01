Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.44 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

