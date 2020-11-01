Morgan Stanley Trims The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $24.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

SMPL opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,093,000 after purchasing an additional 661,044 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $5,258,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,149.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $4,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

