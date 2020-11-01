SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSNC. Citigroup raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

