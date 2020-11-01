Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $20,600.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,528,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,105,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,115,970 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $245,513.40.

On Monday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $605,796.31.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $300,714.48.

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $29,150.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $73,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,920.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.19 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTE. Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 830,274 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

