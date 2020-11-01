Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 46,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,136,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $121,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,362 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,644 over the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $15,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after buying an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $5,192,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Altair Engineering by 71.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,442 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

