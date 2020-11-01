SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 799.90 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

