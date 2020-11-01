CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $23,777.28 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $23,777.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,619,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,034,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 501 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,092.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $225,939.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,353 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $394,512.39.

On Monday, October 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,508 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $499,795.92.

On Friday, October 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,631 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $328,605.50.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $112,940.38.

On Monday, October 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $297,623.04.

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $61,383.01.

CRVL stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CorVel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.