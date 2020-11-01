ValuEngine Downgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to Strong Sell

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.