Barclays Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $9.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 799.90 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

