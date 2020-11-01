Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of SMED opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,789.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $145,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock valued at $928,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

