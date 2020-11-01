Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,271.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,848 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $145,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock valued at $928,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

