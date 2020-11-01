Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,188 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aperimus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $346.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.78. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

