Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,279 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

